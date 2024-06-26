GRC Project Manager (WAVE Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
This is our role GRC Project Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.
Tasks in the role
Lead projects related to compliance certifications, information security, access controls, and business continuity
Manage projects from initiation to closure, including planning, scheduling, and resource allocation
Work closely with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, metrics, deliverables, and timelines
Monitor progress against established milestones and deliverables and ensure that projects are completed on time and to the required quality standards
Identify and manage project risks, issues, and dependencies, and develop mitigation and contingency plans as necessary
Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, risk and issue logs, and change requests
Ensuring transparency of the whole process for the stakeholder and all involved teams, as well as summary reports to management
Negotiation skills are key, so one of your main responsibilities will be to negotiate correctly with all the performers and to ensure milestones are met properly
Collaborate with the department teams to identify and implement best practices, tools, and processes to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of projects
Assisting in solving difficulties and disputes arising in the course of the project and reacting promptly to difficulties that arise
Research and data analysis
Who we are looking for
Experience as a project manager in the IT field
Experience in Infrastructure projects
English at B2 level or above
Experience with project management tools and software
Understanding of Agile product development methodologies and knowledge of the basic principles of Scrum team structureAbility to negotiate in any situation
Ability to work on multiple projects
Strong meeting facilitation skills
Experience in resolving complex and/or conflict situations
Excellent communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management skills
Experience with project management tools and software
Strong analytical mindset and problem-solving skills
Proven ability to manage projects from initiation to closure, including planning, scheduling, and resource allocation
Attention to detail while seeing the bigger picture. Goal-oriented.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have strong knowledge of GRC principles, frameworks, and best practices
Experience in cybersecurity projects
Familiar with SOC, SOX, ISO certifications
Experience in business continuity
Experience as data analyst
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Team ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, identifies and mitigates compliance risks, and develops and implements risk mitigation projects For project stakeholders, including senior management, legal, security, and compliance teams So that compliance violations are minimized, risks mitigated, and the organization’s reputation is protected through effective risk management and compliance practices.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
