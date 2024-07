Head of Brand Marketing Events (Brand Marketing Team)

Build and manage brand campaigns budget, meet with finance team and stakeholders to report and update on the spend and outcomes.

Manage relationships with key global vendors that will execute the strategy and concepts the internal team would provide.

Make a market for the Semrush App Center across organic channels and support the ad campaign launches with additional push.

Measure, analyze, and report on the success of campaigns in terms of business impact.

Partner with global marketing leadership to conceptualize and plan campaigns on a quarterly and annual basis.

Create campaigns and messaging that capture the hearts and minds of our users. Connect the emotional values of our audiences to the functional purpose of our products.

Partner with the other marketing teams to develop, test, and launch joint messaging, ensuring campaign alignment across marketing campaigns and sales motions.

Experiment with smaller campaigns and audience engagement across organic channels in collaboration with other Brand Marketing department teams.

Manage three to four large brand activations per year, including our branded in-person conference, ensuring on-time delivery and within budget guidelines.

Be the Brand Champion. Be the primary point of contact who defines and owns the messaging, strategy, and experience of the audience who interacts with our brand.

We’re looking for a strong brand leader who would scale our presence to new audiences. And create a unique experience for them with a set of brand activations

You’ve managed large-scale brand activations that attracted millions of people, and you know how to tie it to revenue. Your experience lies in organic channels, creative stunts, and out-of-the-box campaigns, all executed by you and your team. You give reasons for people to generate the WOM. You know how social media works and know how to get the audience to talk about your brand.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Head of Brand Campaigns for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides and possess a desire for endless improvement.

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience in strategy and tactics for brand campaigns, both hands-on and as a team lead.

Experience managing brand campaigns with annual budgets over $10M/year (excluding the paid media spend).

Demonstrated success in overseeing or creating rich and relevant brand campaign experiences.

Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward.

Strong results-based mentality, analytical skills, and data-driven thinking (must be comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets; reporting on the ROI of our efforts).

Outstanding listening, interviewing, meeting facilitation, storytelling, and writing skills.

A leader who can inspire and direct a wider team that doesn’t report to you.

Excellent communicator, capable of building and maintaining strong relationships with all stakeholders.

Extraordinary verbal and written English skills.

A strong mix between B2B and B2C experience is preferred.

Your attitude

Extreme ownership. You take responsibility for the outcome. You get things done and you make decisions.

Care. You love what you do, and it’s more than work to you—it’s passion.

Proactivity. You call out what’s not working, and you offer solutions to ensure the best path forward.

Curiosity. You’re interested in trying new things. You ask, “What if?” You’re always learning, always questioning.

Respect. You treat everyone with respect and expect it in return. You believe everyone is doing their best and share feedback in a polite and productive way.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You speak multiple languages (ES, DE, FR).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Brand Campaigns Team is responsible for planning and executing brand activations and experiences, expanding the Semrush audience through organic channels, word of mouth, and thought leadership. We are on a mission to make the Semrush brand the first company people discover and think of when it comes to marketing and growing their online presence.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.