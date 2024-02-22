HR Operations Specialist (Global HR Operations Team)

Supporting Manager with other projects and operational requirements as needed.

Maintaining regular HRIS input by collecting relevant employee lifecycle information, such as personal data and contract terms.

Ensuring accuracy and confidentiality of data stored in employees’ files, both in electronic form and hard copy.

Managing the end-of-probation process for all new employees, coaching managers as needed.

Stay informed about local laws and regulations, including but not limited to mobility and relocation, labor laws, and regulations.

Managing and overseeing payroll operations, ensuring timely and accurate payroll processing for the employees.

Managing end-to-end mobility and relocation processes in the location. Ensuring consistent communication between all relevant parties associated with the relocation and local HR operations, ensuring compliance in all relocation activities. Assisting employees with settling in the location.

Managing all HR operations, including but not limited to regulatory compliance, onboarding, promotions, salary changes, all types of leaves, and offboarding.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our HR Operations Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or related field.

3+ years of experience in HR.

Knowledge of Spanish Labor Laws.

Desirable knowledge of Workday HRIS.

Advanced written and verbal communication skills.

Organizational skills, attention to detail, and time management.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are able to learn quickly, multitask, and display initiative.

You have excellent planning and organizational skills.

You have a strong customer focus.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time

on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Global HR Operations team is focused on building the best employee and manager experience possible.

HR operations include employee data management, payroll administration, benefits administration, HR policy development, compliance with employment laws, employee onboarding/offboarding, employee relations, HR technology, HR analytics & forecasting, and remote hiring & mobility.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.