Influencer Relationship Manager (SEO Community)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Influencer Relationship Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
We are looking for an Influencer Marketing Manager to join the Social Media Team. You will be the face and voice of our brand in the SEO & Content Marketing space and be responsible for creating partnerships between Semrush and the SEO community, as well as building relationships with key opinion leaders in the industry.
We expect you to:
Serve as an advocate for both the SEO community and Semrush
Own relationship building and management with KOLs in the industry and foster partnerships
Run thought-leadership content campaign management: collaborate with influencers on the creation and promotion of research and studies
Support Semrush SEO and content-related product releases in the market
Organize and host events to foster a sense of community and strengthen relationships with KOLs
Track and report on KPIs related to your activities and influence and adjust strategies accordingly
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience in communications or influencer marketing
Strong understanding of the SEO and Content Marketing community and existing presence
Deep understanding or practical experience in SEO
You are a Semrush power user
Public speaking skills and willingness to grow as a speaker
Fantastic communicator—passionate about talking to people and building relationships
Strong problem-solving skills; experience in managing conflicts and ability to creatively respond to challenges
Data-driven thinking with a combination of creative, analytical, and strategic thinking skills
Not required, but a plus
You’ve been asked if the site can rank tomorrow at least once
You say, “It depends” sometimes
You’re a fan of Semrush socks
You won’t miss a great party because of a Google update
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
