Data Analytics Team Lead, Marketing & Sales (Analytics & Insights Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Data Analytics Team Lead role for the Marketing division for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.
Tasks in the role
- Manage analytical support for Marketing and Sales divisions to help them achieve their goals, including but not limited to work scope management, prioritization, delivery quality, and experimentation development.
- Work with VP-level stakeholders in the respective Division on the strategic roadmap and analytics maturity.
- Develop data usage in decision-making processes in the divisions.
- Develop tools and services for generating data insights and business recommendations based on the completed tasks (dashboards and other self-service and/or activities to deliver business insights).
- Help with KPI development and tools for its measurements.
- Develop and maintain teams’ deep understanding of business acumen, market trends, and emerging technologies related to analytics and business intelligence.
- Develop processes with other teams in the analytics department (collaboration with DE, QA, ML specialists).
- Organize and manage the data development process, data standardization, and documentation.
- Collaborate with marketing analytics teams to develop and maintain data warehousing and analytics infrastructure.
- Manage the team, support their development and professional growth, and provide ongoing and regular feedback.
- Clearly communicate strategic priorities, delegate tasks and responsibilities where necessary, and ensure productive team dynamic.
Who we are looking for
- 6+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field.
- 2+ years of People Management experience.
- Knowledge of the Python programming language, SQL, and data visualization tools such as Tableau.
- Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven record of influencing senior leadership and driving organizational change.
- Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling.
- Experience in managing and mentoring junior and senior team members.
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. An advanced degree is highly preferred.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Manage Marketing and Sales Analytics team.
- Familiarity with cloud-based platforms such as GCP.
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.
Tools and technologies we use:
- Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).
- Python, SQL.
- Tableau for visualization.
- Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.
- Corporate events.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
