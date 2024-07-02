Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Analytics Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.
Tasks in the role
This role is focused on the creation, maintenance, and ongoing development of core data assets that serve as a single source of truth for core company metrics used in reporting, data models, and analysts' work
The person will support the global “Metrics Definition” initiative and focus on creating and managing a consistent system of main metrics (including Churn, Retention, MRRPPU, etc.), their dimensions (e.g. Churn Reasons, …), and business entities (e.g. who is a Paid User), acting as a further owner of these metrics’ calculation logic.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred
Solid foundation in math and statistics.
2+ years of experience in data engineering, data analysis, data science, or a related field
High proficiency in SQL and relational databases
Proficiency in Python for data manipulation
Good analytical and problem-solving skills
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Familiarity with airflow, dbt (and Jinja), git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP)
Experience in being responsible for complex multistep data pipelines or analytical projects, including working with conceptual & logical data modeling, data schemas, and ELT/ETL steps.
English language proficiency at the Upper Intermediate level or higher
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have some of the following:
Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau)
Proficiency in airflow, dbt (and Jinja), git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP)
Experience with bash
Software engineering experience
Experience with creating company-wide metrics calculation pipelines from the requirements gathering stage to maintenance in production
Thoroughness, meticulousness, and nerdiness (in a good way 😅)
A bit about the team
The Data Product & Research team is a part of the Analytics Division. The team focuses on delivering analytical projects and products. The team achieves this by constructing scalable analytical solutions and models, utilizing both heuristic and machine-learning approaches, aimed at resolving business problems.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
