Experimentation Lead (Experimentation Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Experimentation Lead role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.
Tasks in the role
Lead the end-to-end experimentation program, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives. Manage internal A/B testing tool development. The role will involve shaping the experimentation strategy, fostering a data-driven culture, maximizing the potential of our platform, being at the helm of our cross-channel experimentation efforts, driving revenue growth, and creating a cohesive and efficient experimentation workflow across product, marketing, retention, and other departments
Lead cross-channel experimentation program
Develop and execute a Semrush-wide experimentation roadmap aligned with strategic goals to drive revenue growth and product optimization
Classify and unify experimentation activities across departments, introducing a comprehensive, company-wide experimentation program
Oversee the design and execution of controlled experiments, A/B and MVT tests, and other research tools to measure product impact effectively
Develop maturity of product, marketing, and operational teams on best experimentation practices and cutting-edge approaches from the industry
Demonstrate the impact of experimentation on business metrics, encouraging data-driven decision-making
Develop internal A/B testing product and manage a development team (2-3 members) and backlog
Create processes with comprehensive documentation of experiments, methodologies, and results, effectively communicating findings to relevant stakeholders
Seamlessly integrate and exchange data with user analytics services, using results from tests and prediction models to prioritize product and marketing activities
Who we are looking for
Demonstrated Project Leadership Experience: You will drive multiple testing initiatives, prioritize tests, and plan A/B testing tool development
Excellent Communication Ability, including experience with presenting to leadership
Technical Proficiency: SQL is necessary
MS in CS/STEM or another quantitative discipline
Collaborative Spirit: Working with and influencing teammates, customers, and partners from different cultures and backgrounds to execute against shared goals
Experience in backlog management and stakeholder management
Test and Learn Mentality: Leading A/B testing means that you’re open to everyone’s input and letting the results of a well-crafted experiment inform the next steps
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have Python/R experience (as a bonus)
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
This role will lead the end-to-end experimentation program, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives. Manage internal A/B testing tool development. The role will involve shaping the experimentation strategy, fostering a data-driven culture, maximizing the potential of our platform, being at the helm of our cross-channel experimentation efforts, driving revenue growth, and creating a cohesive and efficient experimentation workflow across product, marketing, retention, and other departments.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs