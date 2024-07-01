Experimentation Lead (Experimentation Team)

Seamlessly integrate and exchange data with user analytics services, using results from tests and prediction models to prioritize product and marketing activities

Develop maturity of product, marketing, and operational teams on best experimentation practices and cutting-edge approaches from the industry

Oversee the design and execution of controlled experiments, A/B and MVT tests, and other research tools to measure product impact effectively

Lead the end-to-end experimentation program, collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business objectives. Manage internal A/B testing tool development. The role will involve shaping the experimentation strategy, fostering a data-driven culture, maximizing the potential of our platform, being at the helm of our cross-channel experimentation efforts, driving revenue growth, and creating a cohesive and efficient experimentation workflow across product, marketing, retention, and other departments

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Experimentation Lead role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

Demonstrated Project Leadership Experience: You will drive multiple testing initiatives, prioritize tests, and plan A/B testing tool development

Excellent Communication Ability, including experience with presenting to leadership

Technical Proficiency: SQL is necessary

MS in CS/STEM or another quantitative discipline

Collaborative Spirit: Working with and influencing teammates, customers, and partners from different cultures and backgrounds to execute against shared goals

Experience in backlog management and stakeholder management

Test and Learn Mentality: Leading A/B testing means that you’re open to everyone’s input and letting the results of a well-crafted experiment inform the next steps

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have Python/R experience (as a bonus)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.