Node.js Developer (Light Team)

Set up monitoring and alerting to the product using company ready-made infrastructure tools and according to the internal policies.

Communicate with other Semrush product teams and other Reporting Solutions teams, coordinating the integration implementation and developing new features.

Together with your team and other teams of Reporting Solution you will participate in developing new integrations with Semrush tools and products, starting from analysis of product and technical requirements, grooming, planning up to release to production.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Node.js developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience with these technologies:

Node.js

JavaScript

TypeScript

Back-end development experience

Experience in GCP, k8s

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience with these technologies:

NestJS

GraphQL

PostgreSQL

Prisma

Docker

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are looking for a fullstack developer with the prospect of growth in one of the teams that work together on a big reporting solution within Semrush subscription. In Light team, we are working on providing Semrush tools with the ability to export their data to .pdf reports smoothly and adjust the reporting framework to the specifics of the integration data to present perfectly visually shaped data to our users.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance (Employee + family).

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Greek courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.