Head of Engineering (Competitive Intelligence Unit)

Close interaction with the Management team of the Unit and HR department on all issues.

Ensuring the timeliness and coordination of technical work within the Unit.

Creation and implementation of the Unit’s technical strategy in alignment with the Business and Product strategy of the Unit.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

At least three years of experience as a Technical Lead/Team Lead/Engineering Manager or similar.

Strong technical background (experience in development in any of these languages: Golang, Java, Python).

Ability to think ahead, strategic thinking skills.

The desire to communicate frequently with people, inspire them to new achievements, and move forward.

Experience in creating teams and processes that work effectively.

Be motivated and able to motivate.

Facilitation skills.

Deep knowledge and understanding of the pros, cons, and pitfalls of various agile methodologies and the ability to apply them in practice.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Competitive Intelligence Unit is one of the biggest development Units in Semrush. We work on making awesome trend tools for competitor analysis.

Now, there are six teams in the project, including Backend Developers (Go), Frontend developers, QA, and Scrum Masters in different locations—most of the Unit is located in Spain, but we also have some people in Germany.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.