Mid Market Account Executive (Benelux)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Mid-Market Account Executive (Benelux) for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships
Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals
Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders
Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements
Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities
Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans
Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth
KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships
Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products
Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior
Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management
Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills
Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
Who we are looking for
Fluent in English (С1/С2).
Fluent in Dutch (Native/Near-native)
3+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in a mid-market or enterprise sales role with a successful track record of consistently closing >100k ARR deals.
Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and driving revenue growth.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers.
Experience with CRM tools (Salesforce preferred) and sales automation tools (Outreach, SalesLoft, etc.).
Sales Methodology trained—whether in Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic, or others.
Highly organized and structured to drive consistent success.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales
You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The role implies working as part of the Sales Team. The members of the team are in charge of presenting the product and attracting new clients. No surprises there!
Here’s where it gets interesting: structurally, the bigger Sales team consists of separate subteams with people specializing in different tasks – Regional Sales (that’s the one this ad is for), Pre-Sale engineers, Customer Engagement & Renewal specialists, Sales Analytics.
The team itself is large and multinational. Members speak 6 different languages, so their office sometimes resembles a busy city square: lots of people, laughter and foreign speech ringing out everywhere.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs