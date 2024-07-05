Mid-Market Account Executive (US & Canada markets)

Travel is recommended, but not necessary or required.

Utilize high-volume calls, minutes, and demos, strategically focusing on outreach and personalized follow-up cadences to strengthen customer relationships.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understand their business needs, and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth.

Collaborate with the Customer Success and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and consistently seek new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects.

You should feel comfortable managing and closing run-rate deals while also sourcing, progressing, and closing complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling, and cross-selling. Managing the sales cycle with 250+ accounts.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Mid-Market Account Executive role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience.

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets.

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management.

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement.

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills.

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner.

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player.

Native or bilingual English

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have Google Suite knowledge.

You are familiar with Slack Software.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.