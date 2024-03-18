IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team)

Assist in facilitating change management procedures by actively contributing to the processes and activities involved in managing and implementing changes within our organization. This includes supporting the planning, communication, and execution of changes to ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption to employees or systems.

Assist with hardware maintenance and troubleshooting, including but not limited to Apple MacBooks, CCTV and network equipment, door access systems, projectors, audio mixers, and microphones.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, technologies, and advancements to continually enhance skills and knowledge.

Participate in the development and improvement of IT support processes and documentation.

Maintain accurate records of support requests, actions taken, and solutions provided in the ticketing system.

Educate users on technology best practices and provide training when necessary.

Assist in deploying, configuring, and maintaining IT systems, applications, and services.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot complex technical problems and escalate issues as required.

Provide technical support and assistance to end-users via phone, email, chat, video calls, and in-person channels.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our IT Support Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Management Information Systems (MIS), Software Engineering, or a related field.

Strong background and 1-3 years of practical experience in IT support or a similar role.

Proficiency in English, encompassing the ability to write, speak, and comprehend professionally, is required.

Proven ability to provide excellent user-oriented service and resolve technical issues professionally and efficiently.

Practical time-management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Proficient experience in working with various operating systems, including Windows and Mac OS.

Experience in administrative roles of User Directory Services (Google Workspace, Okta, Azure AD), Mobile Device Management (Kandji, Jamf), and Collaboration Platforms (Slack, MS Teams, Google Chat, Zoom Chat) for efficient user management and communication.

Growth mindset: We value candidates with a growth mindset, reflecting a commitment to continuous learning, adaptability, and a positive approach to challenges.

Willingness to learn and evolve: Successful candidates should demonstrate a strong desire to acquire new skills, stay updated with industry trends, and adapt to evolving responsibilities within the role.

Proactivity: We seek individuals who take initiative, are self-motivated, and can work independently to drive projects forward. Proactive candidates anticipate issues and take action to address them before they become problems.

Analytical skills: Strong analytical skills are essential for this role, including the ability to gather and interpret data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions. Candidates should be comfortable with data analysis tools and methodologies relevant to the position.

Involvement in the team’s processes and projects: Ideal candidates will actively participate in team initiatives, collaborate with colleagues, and contribute to the overall success of our projects and processes. Team involvement and cooperation are crucial aspects of this role.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are result-oriented: We seek candidates driven by outcomes and consistently strive to achieve goals and objectives. This role requires individuals focused on delivering measurable results that contribute to the success of our organization.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We will be happy to see you in our Gobal IT Support Team with the teammates in all Semrush offices.

Our IT Support Team is a team of specialists that attend to the employees' requests related to software, office, or user’s IT equipment, providing access to the company’s IT services and supporting corporate events. This team currently has several focuses of which they can assist employees with:

Hardware & Software support, Change Management, Service Administration as well as Event support. In short, our team supports about 50 different services, more than 1000 internal users, and helps with online and offline events.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

