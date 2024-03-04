Influencer Marketing Manager (Influencers Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
And this is our Influencer marketing manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Coordinate collaborations and communications with industry influencers, fostering genuine connections and facilitating marketing initiatives to grow a strong community.
Create diverse influencer marketing strategies, spanning performance, visibility, and engagement, incorporating initiatives like product seeding, ambassador programs, and engaging campaigns.
Build and nurture strong, long-term partnerships with digital marketing leaders whilst ensuring continued research into new influencers to build a future pipeline.
Oversee various projects within the Influencers Team, ensuring efficient workflow and project management.
Utilize data analytics to evaluate influencer campaign effectiveness, distilling insights to refine strategies and align with business goals.
Who we are looking for
You know how to work autonomously and on multiple different projects at a time, all while keeping track of the details of each.
You’re a self-starter who proactively pitches ideas to internal and external teams.
You’re an intuitive collaborator with experience working cross-functionally and with external stakeholders. You know when to bring people together and when to take the lead.
Able to work collaboratively, build actionable plans, and execute projects across groups and teams.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
3+ years of experience in a similar role in B2B.
Have a portfolio with launched Influencer B2B campaigns.
Have strong communication skills, analytics skills, and influencer marketing strategy thinking.
Bachelor’s Degree in any related field, such as Marketing, PR, or Advertising.
Background knowledge of Digital Marketing and its trending topics.
A bit about the team
Ready to jump into the world of likes, shares, and everything about influencer marketing? We're on the lookout for an Influencer Manager who's all about that social media life, spots influencer marketing trends from a mile away, and gets a kick out of organizing (yes, even those tricky numbers).
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
