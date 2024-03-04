Influencer Marketing Manager (Influencers Team)

Utilize data analytics to evaluate influencer campaign effectiveness, distilling insights to refine strategies and align with business goals.

Oversee various projects within the Influencers Team, ensuring efficient workflow and project management.

Build and nurture strong, long-term partnerships with digital marketing leaders whilst ensuring continued research into new influencers to build a future pipeline.

Coordinate collaborations and communications with industry influencers, fostering genuine connections and facilitating marketing initiatives to grow a strong community.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. And this is our Influencer marketing manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

You know how to work autonomously and on multiple different projects at a time, all while keeping track of the details of each.

You’re a self-starter who proactively pitches ideas to internal and external teams.

You’re an intuitive collaborator with experience working cross-functionally and with external stakeholders. You know when to bring people together and when to take the lead.

Able to work collaboratively, build actionable plans, and execute projects across groups and teams.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

3+ years of experience in a similar role in B2B.

Have a portfolio with launched Influencer B2B campaigns.

Have strong communication skills, analytics skills, and influencer marketing strategy thinking.

Bachelor’s Degree in any related field, such as Marketing, PR, or Advertising.

Background knowledge of Digital Marketing and its trending topics.

A bit about the team

Ready to jump into the world of likes, shares, and everything about influencer marketing? We're on the lookout for an Influencer Manager who's all about that social media life, spots influencer marketing trends from a mile away, and gets a kick out of organizing (yes, even those tricky numbers).



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.