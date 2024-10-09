Product Owner (Coffee Team)
This is our role as Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
The role of the Product Manager on this infrastructure team is to lead the team’s direction, planning, justification, and execution efforts. Key tasks and responsibilities include:
Owning and driving your area of responsibility within our ecosystem, ensuring that your vision and roadmap/strategy support the company’s overall goals
Collaborating cross-functionally with other product and engineering teams to build and optimize the systems that power frontend integration on our platform
Identifying and breaking down requirements from technical and business stakeholders, making informed and justified decisions to manage expectations effectively
Formulating product hypotheses and logically working toward their validation or refutation
Defining the scope and prioritizing your team’s backlog based on business and customer impact
Leading product launches and managing related internal communications as needed
Who we are looking for
5+ years of product management experience with a development team, experience with infrastructure or technical products is a plus
Proven ability to manage technically oriented products or services, with a preference for experience in infrastructure-focused areas, including site rendering, integrations, or user data management
Demonstrated experience working closely with engineers, platform teams, or in a technical product management role
Hands-on track record of delivering complex projects on time and within scope
Fullstack knowledge, with familiarity across essential technologies, including databases, APIs, UX, and JavaScript. Engineering experience is not required, but a solid grasp of technical fundamentals is essential
Strong understanding of web-based technologies, especially in the front-end stack, with knowledge of templating systems, routing, and integration management.
Ability to create clear and concise product briefs (e.g., PRDs, one-pagers) that define problem/opportunity areas and expected business or user value
Strong organizational skills, structuring the team's involvement throughout project planning, execution, and post-launch phases
Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders
Ability to formulate and monitor relevant metrics and KPIs for the product area and related projects
Strategic thinker who aligns tasks and project focus with broader business goals
Able to manage priorities and make strategic choices based on business objectives
Not required, but a plus
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Coffee Team is part of the Platform Infrastructure department, which includes six specialized teams responsible for various critical functions on SimRush.com. The Integrations Team specifically focuses on templating and traffic routing for the platform. This team tackles technically complex challenges and works with both front-end and back-end technologies to support our internal clients, including our developers and engineers, ensuring seamless functionality across the platform.
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
