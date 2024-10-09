Product Owner (Coffee Team)

Defining the scope and prioritizing your team’s backlog based on business and customer impact

Formulating product hypotheses and logically working toward their validation or refutation

Identifying and breaking down requirements from technical and business stakeholders, making informed and justified decisions to manage expectations effectively

Collaborating cross-functionally with other product and engineering teams to build and optimize the systems that power frontend integration on our platform

Owning and driving your area of responsibility within our ecosystem, ensuring that your vision and roadmap/strategy support the company’s overall goals

The role of the Product Manage r on this infrastructure team is to lead the team’s direction, planning, justification, and execution efforts. Key tasks and responsibilities include:

This is our role as Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of product management experience with a development team, experience with infrastructure or technical products is a plus

Proven ability to manage technically oriented products or services, with a preference for experience in infrastructure-focused areas, including site rendering, integrations, or user data management

Demonstrated experience working closely with engineers, platform teams, or in a technical product management role

Hands-on track record of delivering complex projects on time and within scope

Fullstack knowledge, with familiarity across essential technologies, including databases, APIs, UX, and JavaScript. Engineering experience is not required, but a solid grasp of technical fundamentals is essential

Strong understanding of web-based technologies, especially in the front-end stack, with knowledge of templating systems, routing, and integration management.

Ability to create clear and concise product briefs (e.g., PRDs, one-pagers) that define problem/opportunity areas and expected business or user value

Strong organizational skills, structuring the team's involvement throughout project planning, execution, and post-launch phases

Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders

Ability to formulate and monitor relevant metrics and KPIs for the product area and related projects

Strategic thinker who aligns tasks and project focus with broader business goals

Able to manage priorities and make strategic choices based on business objectives





Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Coffee Team is part of the Platform Infrastructure department, which includes six specialized teams responsible for various critical functions on SimRush.com. The Integrations Team specifically focuses on templating and traffic routing for the platform. This team tackles technically complex challenges and works with both front-end and back-end technologies to support our internal clients, including our developers and engineers, ensuring seamless functionality across the platform.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably





It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.