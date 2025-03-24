Lead AI Engineer (IT Division)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers.
This is our Lead AI Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Lead the design, development, and deployment of AI models and machine learning pipelines
- Architect end-to-end AI solutions, from data collection to model deployment and monitoring
- Develop and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), computer vision models, and predictive analytics applications
- Optimize AI models for efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in production environments
- Work with big data technologies to preprocess and analyze large datasets for AI applications
- Oversee AI automation, prompt engineering, and integration of AI tools into business operations
- Collaborate with product, engineering, and business teams to ensure AI models meet business goals
- Stay ahead of advancements in AI, deep learning, NLP, reinforcement learning, and generative AI
- Ensure ethical AI practices, bias mitigation, and compliance with AI governance policies
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience in AI, machine learning, or deep-learning engineering
- Expertise in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, LangChain, Hugging Face, and ML frameworks
- Strong knowledge of LLMs, NLP, computer vision, and generative AI models
- Experience deploying AI models using MLOps, Docker, Kubernetes, and cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure)
- Proficiency in big data processing (Spark, Hadoop) and database management (SQL, NoSQL)
- Strong understanding of LLM fine-tuning, prompt engineering, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), and embeddings
- Leadership experience in managing AI projects and mentoring junior engineers
- Ability to optimize AI models for speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency in production
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a business-oriented mindset
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with vector databases (FAISS, Pinecone, Weaviate) and retrieval-based AI
- Familiarity with AutoML, reinforcement learning, and federated learning
- Knowledge of AI ethics, responsible AI, and AI policy frameworks
- Published research or contributions to open-source AI projects
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The IT Division’s vision is to be a leader and enabler in Semrush’s digital growth.
Our Mission:
Create and drive a productive end-to-end business process that enables our business strategy. The IT division needs to be part of our business strategy and must be aligned with our corporate functions to drive the delivery of the most critical projects and results for the organization. We want to improve visibility into the company’s performance by enabling the business with a proper data model and KPI's to make smarter and faster business decisions.
Our Core Principles:
- Strive for simple and not the complex
- Provide an excellent customer experience that consistently exceeds customer expectations
- Recruit and empower top talent
- Build vs. buy analysis and ROI/Support model to drive decision making
- Always be in budget
Work Streams:
- Enterprise Applications - Oracle, BambooHR, SFDC (Lead to Order/Order to Cash/Recruit to Retire). Anything with enterprise systems.
- Enterprise Architecture and Data Analytics - Integrations, Automation, Centralized Enterprise Data Warehouse, Analytics around Financials
- Agile Management Office - Program and Project Management
- Productivity/Collaboration and Operations - Service Desk, Network Services, and Collaboration tools
- Security - Product and Enterprise security for tools, applications, risk, and compliance
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
- Health insurance
- Travel insurance
- Flexible working hours
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Corporate events, teambuildings
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
