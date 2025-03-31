Manager, Digital Customer Success (Digital & Scale Customer Success Team)

Hi there!

A bit about the team

Our Manager for Digital Customer Success is an instrumental part of our growth and will be responsible for our customer success programs through digital engagement channels like Intercom, email campaigns, in-app messaging, and other automation tools. You’ll play a key role in helping new and existing customers achieve value at scale through proactive, tech-enabled touchpoints — with a focus on optimizing digital journeys engagement metrics, driving success outcomes (activation, retention, and expansion), and measuring program performance (efficiency, reach, and ROI of digital initiatives).

You will drive efficient, high-impact customer engagement through automation, digital programs, and tech-enabled interactions to maximize adoption, retention, and expansion at scale.

Onboarding & Adoption: Ensure seamless onboarding and early value realization.

Retention & Expansion: Use scale engagement and automation and digital campaigns to improve retention and growth.

Customer Health Monitoring: Track usage and health scores to trigger interventions.

Digital-First Support: Scale self-service resources

Lifecycle Programs: Automate engagement for renewals, advocacy, and long-term success.

