Manager, Digital Customer Success (Digital & Scale Customer Success Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Manager, Digital Customer Success for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
A bit about the team
Our Manager for Digital Customer Success is an instrumental part of our growth and will be responsible for our customer success programs through digital engagement channels like Intercom, email campaigns, in-app messaging, and other automation tools. You’ll play a key role in helping new and existing customers achieve value at scale through proactive, tech-enabled touchpoints — with a focus on optimizing digital journeys engagement metrics, driving success outcomes (activation, retention, and expansion), and measuring program performance (efficiency, reach, and ROI of digital initiatives).
You will drive efficient, high-impact customer engagement through automation, digital programs, and tech-enabled interactions to maximize adoption, retention, and expansion at scale.
- Onboarding & Adoption: Ensure seamless onboarding and early value realization.
- Retention & Expansion: Use scale engagement and automation and digital campaigns to improve retention and growth.
- Customer Health Monitoring: Track usage and health scores to trigger interventions.
- Digital-First Support: Scale self-service resources
- Lifecycle Programs: Automate engagement for renewals, advocacy, and long-term success.
Tasks in the role
- Digital Customer Engagement: Own and execute scale customer success strategies across digital channels including Intercom, email, in-app messaging, and lifecycle automation
- Onboarding & Adoption Campaigns: Design and optimize onboarding journeys that guide new users to activation and early value realization through segmented approach
- Content & Messaging: Collaborate cross-functionally (e. G. Product Marketing, marketing, Customer Education, and CS leadership) to create high-impact content that supports self-serve success and drives product adoption
- Automation & Lifecycle Management: Build and manage automated customer journeys across key lifecycle stages (onboarding, activation, expansion, renewal) tailored by segment, behavior, and engagement signals
- Data-Driven Optimization: Track and report on performance of all digital CS initiatives — including email open/click rates, Intercom engagement, checklist completions, and retention metrics. Use these insights to continuously optimize digital touchpoints
- Customer Advocacy at Scale: Leverage usage data and customer behavior to identify friction points and recommend improvements to the product and onboarding experience
- Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with Product, Marketing, Sales, and CS teams to align messaging and improve the end-to-end digital customer journey
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in Customer Success, Lifecycle Marketing, Customer Experience, or Growth roles, preferably within a SaaS/MarTech company
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, business or any other related field
- Hands-on experience with tools like Intercom, Marketo, or other email automation and in-app messaging platforms
- Proven track record of designing and executing automated customer journeys that drive product adoption, reduce churn and drive loyalty
- Analytical mindset with the ability to interpret campaign performance and customer data
- Excellent written communication skills with a knack for creating clear, engaging, action-oriented messaging
- Experience working in PLG (Product-Led Growth) environments with a large self-serve user base
- Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple digital programs at once
Not required, but a plus
- Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
- A growth mindset with a passion for leveraging AI-driven tools and automation to scale customer success, enhance self-service experiences, and drive continuous improvement
- Experience with international companies and global customer base is a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
