Marketing Automation Specialist (Marketing Technology Team)

Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in marketing automation and MarTech

Ensure that different systems and applications integrate seamlessly by working closely with vendors and internal teams

Create and maintain technical documentation, ensuring it is up-to-date and accurately reflects business processes and technical requirements

Provide technical support to the sales and marketing team, troubleshoot issues, and proactively find solutions to optimize marketing automation processes

Review marketing automated funnels for setting correctness and alignment with best practices

Participate in the development, testing, and implementation phases, ensuring the solution meets both technical and business requirements

Conduct feasibility studies to determine the viability of proposed solutions from a technical standpoint, recommending strategies to management

Design, build, and manage complex marketing automation workflows for various stages of the customer journey, from prospect nurturing to customer engagement

Work closely with developers, system architects, and cross-functional teams to design systems that meet business needs and ensure seamless integration across platforms

Collaborate with business users and stakeholders to capture, document, and translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications, partnering with Marketing Automation Specialist and Enterprise Architects

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Marketing Automation Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of experience working in the MarTech or CRM IT landscape

Experience integrating MarTech or CRM systems with other software applications, databases, and APIs

Understanding of database and data warehouse concepts, SQL knowledge is a must

Proficient in marketing automation software, preferably with an understanding of Marketo’s automation capabilities, email marketing, lead scoring, and CRM integration

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, draw insights, and optimize campaigns for improved performance

An ability to translate business needs to process requirements and pass the tasks for development

A proactive problem-solving attitude with the ability to troubleshoot issues and find solutions independently

Familiarity with project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum) and tools (e.g. JIRA)

Working knowledge of software engineering, software development, solution architecture, and implementation of medium to large-scale systems across multiple platforms

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Preferred experience with Enterprise systems for Sales and Marketing (Marketo, Salesforce, etc.)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Marketing Technology team is a development team dealing with Growth & Brand Marketing projects. We launch new projects that help marketing implement the most daring ideas to attract and retain users, as well as boost our company brand’s awareness in the market. In addition, we support the Semrush affiliate program and its development.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

