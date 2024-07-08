Marketing Automation Specialist (Marketing Technology Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Marketing Automation Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Collaborate with business users and stakeholders to capture, document, and translate business requirements into detailed technical specifications, partnering with Marketing Automation Specialist and Enterprise Architects
Work closely with developers, system architects, and cross-functional teams to design systems that meet business needs and ensure seamless integration across platforms
Design, build, and manage complex marketing automation workflows for various stages of the customer journey, from prospect nurturing to customer engagement
Conduct feasibility studies to determine the viability of proposed solutions from a technical standpoint, recommending strategies to management
Participate in the development, testing, and implementation phases, ensuring the solution meets both technical and business requirements
Review marketing automated funnels for setting correctness and alignment with best practices
Provide technical support to the sales and marketing team, troubleshoot issues, and proactively find solutions to optimize marketing automation processes
Create and maintain technical documentation, ensuring it is up-to-date and accurately reflects business processes and technical requirements
Support Marketo users
Ensure that different systems and applications integrate seamlessly by working closely with vendors and internal teams
Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in marketing automation and MarTech
Who we are looking for
2+ years of experience working in the MarTech or CRM IT landscape
Experience integrating MarTech or CRM systems with other software applications, databases, and APIs
Understanding of database and data warehouse concepts, SQL knowledge is a must
Proficient in marketing automation software, preferably with an understanding of Marketo’s automation capabilities, email marketing, lead scoring, and CRM integration
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, draw insights, and optimize campaigns for improved performance
An ability to translate business needs to process requirements and pass the tasks for development
A proactive problem-solving attitude with the ability to troubleshoot issues and find solutions independently
Familiarity with project management methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum) and tools (e.g. JIRA)
Working knowledge of software engineering, software development, solution architecture, and implementation of medium to large-scale systems across multiple platforms
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Preferred experience with Enterprise systems for Sales and Marketing (Marketo, Salesforce, etc.)
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Marketing Technology team is a development team dealing with Growth & Brand Marketing projects. We launch new projects that help marketing implement the most daring ideas to attract and retain users, as well as boost our company brand’s awareness in the market. In addition, we support the Semrush affiliate program and its development.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs