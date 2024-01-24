Marketing Director (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are seeking a dynamic Director of Marketing, Enterprise Solutions, with a proven track record in building a high-performing marketing team within a fast-paced SaaS environment. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing and executing B2B growth marketing strategies, with a specific focus on enterprise-sized clients. This role requires a strategic thinker who can balance creative marketing initiatives with data-driven decision-making to drive revenue growth and enhance our brand presence in key markets.
Tasks in the role
Collaborate with the Director of Enterprise Sales, SVP, Global Marketing teams, and other senior leaders to define and implement marketing strategies that align with our revenue and growth objectives.
Build, grow, and lead a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous learning.
Develop and execute lead generation programs, with a strong emphasis on Account-Based and inbound marketing through SEO/SEM, to target enterprise-sized clients effectively.
Drive product marketing and manage content production, including expert content and a network of subject matter experts.
Spearhead and innovate on event strategies, including webinars and tradeshows, to engage with potential and existing clients.
Design customer marketing programs, ensuring alignment with our brand strategy and business goals.
Work closely with the sales team to drive revenue growth and support their needs through strategic marketing programs that accelerate deals and expand our client base.
Lead the translation of market and internal stakeholder requirements into a marketing agenda that supports business growth, including the localization of content and marketing assets.
Monitor, track, and evaluate campaign performance, leveraging insights to inform future strategies and optimize marketing spend.
Who we are looking for
Minimum of six years of experience in B2B technology marketing, with a strong preference for candidates with experience in high-growth SaaS environments.
Demonstrated success in leading marketing initiatives, particularly in SEO/SEM, within a SaaS or technology-focused company.
Proven track record of creating and designing marketing campaigns that win new business.
Proven ability to develop and execute growth marketing strategies globally, with a deep understanding of performance marketing across all channels.
Experience in managing and leading a team of marketing professionals, with a commitment to developing talent and fostering a collaborative work environment.
Strong analytical skills and experience in using marketing tech stacks and analytics tools (e.g., Marketo, Act-On, HubSpot, Power BI, Salesforce, Google Analytics).
Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills in English, with the ability to communicate complex concepts effectively to a diverse audience.
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field with a business concentration preferred.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
