Marketing Director (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Monitor, track, and evaluate campaign performance, leveraging insights to inform future strategies and optimize marketing spend.

Lead the translation of market and internal stakeholder requirements into a marketing agenda that supports business growth, including the localization of content and marketing assets.

Work closely with the sales team to drive revenue growth and support their needs through strategic marketing programs that accelerate deals and expand our client base.

Spearhead and innovate on event strategies, including webinars and tradeshows, to engage with potential and existing clients.

Develop and execute lead generation programs, with a strong emphasis on Account-Based and inbound marketing through SEO/SEM, to target enterprise-sized clients effectively.

Build, grow, and lead a team of marketing professionals, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous learning.

Collaborate with the Director of Enterprise Sales, SVP, Global Marketing teams, and other senior leaders to define and implement marketing strategies that align with our revenue and growth objectives.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Marketing Director role for those who don’t shy away from bold marketing campaign creation. We are seeking a dynamic Director of Marketing, Enterprise Solutions, with a proven track record in building a high-performing marketing team within a fast-paced SaaS environment. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in developing and executing B2B growth marketing strategies, with a specific focus on enterprise-sized clients. This role requires a strategic thinker who can balance creative marketing initiatives with data-driven decision-making to drive revenue growth and enhance our brand presence in key markets.

Who we are looking for

Minimum of six years of experience in B2B technology marketing, with a strong preference for candidates with experience in high-growth SaaS environments.

Demonstrated success in leading marketing initiatives, particularly in SEO/SEM, within a SaaS or technology-focused company.

Proven track record of creating and designing marketing campaigns that win new business.

Proven ability to develop and execute growth marketing strategies globally, with a deep understanding of performance marketing across all channels.

Experience in managing and leading a team of marketing professionals, with a commitment to developing talent and fostering a collaborative work environment.

Strong analytical skills and experience in using marketing tech stacks and analytics tools (e.g., Marketo, Act-On, HubSpot, Power BI, Salesforce, Google Analytics).

Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills in English, with the ability to communicate complex concepts effectively to a diverse audience.

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field with a business concentration preferred.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and German courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.