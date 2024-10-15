Marketing Operations Specialist (Marketing Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Marketing Operations Specialist for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.





Are you a doer capable of working on a variety of projects and coordination tasks? Do you have a passion for the little details? Can you explain how those details form the larger picture? Do you see the power of strong processes and how they can drive teams to achieve their full potential? Last question: Do you go with a “take action first, then apologize later” approach? If yes, we want to hear from you! Semrush is looking for an energetic and dynamic Marketing Operations Specialist who can help us accelerate our division during our day-to-day operations. Reporting to our Senior Marketing Operations Manager Lead, this position will work on supporting projects and special operational tasks, including but not limited to report creation, process improvement, project coordination, and management of a variety of Marketing initiatives such as IT-related workflows, Sales + Marketing collaboration workflows, Partnerships, Quarterly All Hands + Quarterly Marketing Leadership Meetings, Management of Reporting, and more. This is an exciting opportunity for an organized multitasker and ops-minded person to take on a role that will have an impact on the whole Marketing Division.





<br />

Tasks in the role