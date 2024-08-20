Head of Sales Mid - Market (EMEA & APAC)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
ARR 25% Growth YoY
Large customers 37% Growth YoY
Strong Demand for our Enterprise suite of solutions
Over 116,000 paying customers and we’re just getting started! We’re hiring a Head of Sales for Mid-Market (EMEA & APAC) to spearhead our growth and take our sales organisation to the next level.
Responsibility
Hire, lead, coach, develop and support sales teams to meet and exceed revenue targets and other specific goals to deliver growth in line with company goals
Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead teams.
Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence
Define the opportunity for growth within the MM and ENT segments in SEMRush
Build a repeatable GTM plan for that segment. Asses the existing GTM team and recommend changes
Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes.
Help coach to close large complex deals in the territories
Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for your team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets.
Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform.
Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions.
Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota.
Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner.
Experience
Has led large sales teams. Managerial experience at a minimum 5 years growing and developing teams and individuals
Experience in coaching value selling. Sales methodology trained, whether it’s Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic or others
Experience working cross functionally with marketing, product etc to build demand and represent their team
Can demonstrate how they have made a difference in their team and company or growth. Highly organised and structured to drive consistent success.
Has sold to or worked with E-Comm or digital marketing companies
Ideally from a mid sized company with high levels of change management
Several years of proven inside sales experience and closing ability
Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills
Non negotiable skills
Built teams for growth across multiple regions
Hiring pace and quality
Demonstrate ability to develop people
High levels of drive and resilience
Value selling examples
Excellent deal management and forecasting skills
Proficient in English
Nice-to-have skills
Bachelor’s degree in Sales or Business
SaaS or MarTech experience
Fluent in any additional European languages
Travel is recommended but not necessary or required
Additional European Languages
You share our Common Values
Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;
Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;
Enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better;
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Work format REMOTE: This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
For EU:
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
