Motion Designer (Creative Agency)

Tasks in the role
- As a motion designer/animator, participate in content creation for marketing campaigns (paid promo videos, paid display banners, paid social videos) and internal corporate tasks
- Create storyboards, communicate with designers, prepare materials for animation, animate, work with sound, and resize.
- Animate additional marketing materials for WEB and emails
- Participate in creative pre-production, create, develop, and defend concepts
- Propose new formats, ideas, and ways of promotional communication
- Lead and supervise work with external contractors at specific stages of content creation (editors, sound designers, composers, illustrators, etc.)
- Evolve and maintain a high level of animation, graphic, and creative design within the team. Initiate exploration of new technologies and pipelines. Be open to mentoring within the team and cross-team communication.
Who we are looking for
- You have at least five years of experience in a motion design position, ready to share a showreel of your best work
- Have an art base in design and animation
- Fluent in After Effects/Figma/Illustrator/Photoshop/Premiere
- Have experience with vector animation in Lottie/Rive and skills in working with shooting video (simple editing, color correction, rotoscoping)
- Have a basic knowledge of Cinema 4D/Blender
- Prone to creative thinking, have participated in or developed creative concepts/promo videos/promo assemblies on their own
- Understand the principles of working with music and visuals (strong beats, squares, bars)
- Have experience creating directorial/creative boardomatics. At a sketching level, able to visualize and explain ideas.
Not required, but a plus
- You have an art degree
- Have experience in scriptwriting/promo copywriting
- Have experience in CG production or Creative Agency
- Know the basics of marketing/best practices for working with creativity in video
- Actively participate in creative communities, follow trends in design, animation, CG, creative
- Have experience and interest in neural networks and their implementation in commercial projects
- Have basic frame-by-frame animation skills in TVPaint/ToonBoom
- Communicative, able to propose/defend a solution or find a compromise
- Independent and responsible
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
As a part of the internal Semrush Creative Agency, the in-house Marketing Design Team is responsible for the visual identity and promotion of the company’s brand and products through comprehensive promotional campaigns across various channels. The Design Team comprises four teams: Motion Design, Branding & Graphic Design, Social Media & Blog Design, and Web Design.
