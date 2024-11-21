Motion Designer (Creative Agency)

This is our Motion Designer role for those who are eager to play with fonts, don't shy away from style guides, and possess a desire for endless improvement.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

You have at least five years of experience in a motion design position, ready to share a showreel of your best work

Have an art base in design and animation

Fluent in After Effects/Figma/Illustrator/Photoshop/Premiere

Have experience with vector animation in Lottie/Rive and skills in working with shooting video (simple editing, color correction, rotoscoping)

Have a basic knowledge of Cinema 4D/Blender

Prone to creative thinking, have participated in or developed creative concepts/promo videos/promo assemblies on their own

Understand the principles of working with music and visuals (strong beats, squares, bars)

Have experience creating directorial/creative boardomatics. At a sketching level, able to visualize and explain ideas.

Not required, but a plus

You have an art degree

Have experience in scriptwriting/promo copywriting

Have experience in CG production or Creative Agency

Know the basics of marketing/best practices for working with creativity in video

Actively participate in creative communities, follow trends in design, animation, CG, creative

Have experience and interest in neural networks and their implementation in commercial projects

Have basic frame-by-frame animation skills in TVPaint/ToonBoom

Communicative, able to propose/defend a solution or find a compromise

Independent and responsible

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

As a part of the internal Semrush Creative Agency, the in-house Marketing Design Team is responsible for the visual identity and promotion of the company’s brand and products through comprehensive promotional campaigns across various channels. The Design Team comprises four teams: Motion Design, Branding & Graphic Design, Social Media & Blog Design, and Web Design.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees



A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!