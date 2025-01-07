Partnership Development Manager (Strategic Partnerships Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Partnership Development Manager for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
- Serve as the primary point of contact for all matters relating to accounts (current and potential partners of the App Center)
- Establish and maintain strong, long-term partnerships with key stakeholders
- Manage partner accounts and ensure the fulfillment of contracts through regular communication
- Contribute to the development of a partner growth strategy and coach partners on maximizing KPIs from the app
- Develop Go-to-Market messaging and sales enablement materials (participate in development)
- Manage day-to-day partner tasks, such as partnering with them to identify win-win solutions, prioritizing their needs, answering questions, assisting with payments, and resolving complaints effectively and respectfully
- Collaborate with stakeholders across Semrush, including leadership, sales, product, legal, and marketing, to ensure efficient processes and communication
- Align partnerships and performance with corporate strategy
- Manage partners closely to ensure timely launch of apps/products
- Collect, report, and communicate partners’ feedback on service, technology, and product delivery
- Track and analyze key account metrics and create avenues for strategic growth
- Collaborate with partners to drive KPIs and performance, such as new users, usage, and promotion
- Ensure that partners' commissions are delivered in a timely manner and collaborate with the finance team to ensure accurate commission calculations and timely payouts
- Ensure that internal reporting mechanisms and processes are updated and followed accordingly
- Ensure company-wide communications are relevant, stakeholders are appropriately involved and informed
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree minimum required
- 2-4 years sales and/or partnership experience in tech space
- Proven track record of partner management and partnership development
- Exceptional communication, writing, and organizational skills
- Proven experience managing relationships, business development, pipeline, and processes
- Basic understanding of Online Marketing including SEO, PPC content marketing, etc
- Ability to work well independently as well as part of the team and competency in completing duties in a timely and effective manner
- Fluent English
- Previous working experience as an Account Manager or Partner Manager, preferably in SaaS business
- Problem-solving and negotiation skills (with external and internal teams)
- Attention to details and good active listening skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in customer services
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
The Strategic Partnerships team is a dynamic, multinational, fully remote group dedicated to sourcing and managing high-impact partnerships across Semrush. We focus on building long-term, sustainable collaborations that align with the company’s goals and priorities. As the primary stakeholders, we oversee all stages of App Center partnerships, from development and GTM strategy to implementation, launch, and ongoing relationship management. Working cross-functionally with the Platform + Core Division, Marketing, and executive leadership, we manage partner development and launches, identify strategic opportunities, and facilitate idea generation and negotiations, ensuring the success of our partnerships.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
