Partnership Development Manager (Strategic Partnerships Team)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. This is our role Partnership Development Manager for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree minimum required

2-4 years sales and/or partnership experience in tech space

Proven track record of partner management and partnership development

Exceptional communication, writing, and organizational skills

Proven experience managing relationships, business development, pipeline, and processes

Basic understanding of Online Marketing including SEO, PPC content marketing, etc

Ability to work well independently as well as part of the team and competency in completing duties in a timely and effective manner

Fluent English

Previous working experience as an Account Manager or Partner Manager, preferably in SaaS business

Problem-solving and negotiation skills (with external and internal teams)

Attention to details and good active listening skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Not required, but a plus

Experience in customer services

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Strategic Partnerships team is a dynamic, multinational, fully remote group dedicated to sourcing and managing high-impact partnerships across Semrush. We focus on building long-term, sustainable collaborations that align with the company’s goals and priorities. As the primary stakeholders, we oversee all stages of App Center partnerships, from development and GTM strategy to implementation, launch, and ongoing relationship management. Working cross-functionally with the Platform + Core Division, Marketing, and executive leadership, we manage partner development and launches, identify strategic opportunities, and facilitate idea generation and negotiations, ensuring the success of our partnerships.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!