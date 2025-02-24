Payroll Specialist (Financial Services Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Payroll Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in Business, Accounting, Economics, or equivalent

At least three years of working with complex payrolls and maintaining payroll records, preferably within a public company

Experience in ADP WorkforceNow & TeamPay systems and Workday

Ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal working relationships with both internal (including management) and external contacts

Understanding of payroll regulations and tax requirements (multi-jurisdiction payroll experience a plus)

Strong communication skills with an understanding of what constitutes confidentiality, how to maintain confidentiality, as well as its limitations

Must have effective written and verbal communication skills

Must demonstrate initiative, attention to detail, and the ability to manage competing priorities with deadlines

Proficient in using Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Gmail, etc.) for day-to-day tasks such as document creation, data analysis, and collaboration

Not required, but a plus

High comfort with technology and payroll systems integration

Strong interest in the technical side of Payroll and HR systems

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Financial Services Team oversees a range of critical functions related to Treasury and Payroll, including enhancing and overseeing investment portfolios, executing and optimizing cost efficiencies in FX trades, developing and sustaining cash flow forecasting, managing various other daily Treasury responsibilities, and overseeing US and Canada Payroll.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!