Payroll Specialist (Financial Services Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Payroll Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
- Assist in processing biweekly, semi-monthly, and off-cycle payrolls across the United States and Canada and perform all associated calculations/adjustments to ensure payroll is processed in a timely fashion
- Timely and accurately review and verify payroll data (new hires, status changes, terminations, benefit changes, etc.) in ADP against Workday documentation provided by HR
- Review time-tracking activities in Workday to ensure timecards are submitted and approved in a timely fashion for non-exempt employees, performing follow-up as needed
- Assist in processing employee equity transactions and capturing associated income and deductions related to payroll (e.g., ISO, RSU releases, and ESPP)
- Ensure timely deposits of 401k/ROTH contributions to participant accounts in Empower
- Assist with reviewing, reconciling, and processing quarterly/annual statements (e.g., W-2’s, 940’s, and 941’s)
- Maintain internal controls and documentation to ensure compliance when performing payroll tasks and related job functions
- Assist with relevant audits and reviews, including those around SOX compliance, workers comp, and annual 401k Audit
- Share best practices and assist in automating the payroll process to improve service delivery and efficiency
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in Business, Accounting, Economics, or equivalent
- At least three years of working with complex payrolls and maintaining payroll records, preferably within a public company
- Experience in ADP WorkforceNow & TeamPay systems and Workday
- Ability to establish and maintain positive interpersonal working relationships with both internal (including management) and external contacts
- Understanding of payroll regulations and tax requirements (multi-jurisdiction payroll experience a plus)
- Strong communication skills with an understanding of what constitutes confidentiality, how to maintain confidentiality, as well as its limitations
- Must have effective written and verbal communication skills
- Must demonstrate initiative, attention to detail, and the ability to manage competing priorities with deadlines
- Proficient in using Google Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Gmail, etc.) for day-to-day tasks such as document creation, data analysis, and collaboration
Not required, but a plus
- High comfort with technology and payroll systems integration
- Strong interest in the technical side of Payroll and HR systems
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Financial Services Team oversees a range of critical functions related to Treasury and Payroll, including enhancing and overseeing investment portfolios, executing and optimizing cost efficiencies in FX trades, developing and sustaining cash flow forecasting, managing various other daily Treasury responsibilities, and overseeing US and Canada Payroll.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!