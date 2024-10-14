Product Designer (Media Unit)

Partner with designers on other Social teams to create holistic experiences that span the full customer lifecycle

Create and improve adaptive pages and product interfaces based on business requirements and existing design system

Rapidly sketch and prototype ideas to quickly access viability, and design the fine grained details of interactions

Elevate user experience and contribute to business growth through conducting UX research, communicating with current and potential clients, and gathering analytical data insights

Work closely with a Product Owner and the team to create and improve key metrics with the product. You’ll need to defend your decisions and participate in discussions and planning

Own end-to-end product design process for existing and future core Social Media tools in Semrush, from concept to execution and iteration

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Designer for those who create hypotheses and test them, are not afraid to experiment and learn new things.

Who we are looking for

Experience in software product design

A proven track in creating compelling and engaging user experiences through designs that foster desired user actions and improve business metrics

Understanding onboarding and user activation strategies, embracing best practices to generate experiments and solutions, and validating these using qualitative and quantitative methods

Experience working with analytic systems (Amplitude, Tableau, GA, etc.)

Experience working with product managers and engineering to design and ship features iteratively

Strong knowledge of Figma

Experience with design systems/guides/UI kit

Strong sense of individual initiative and ability to lean into and learn new concepts

Strong prioritization, organization, and personal management skills

English level — advanced

Not required, but a plus

Experience with SaaS products

Experience launching new products or significant features, collaborating cross-functionally to bring innovations to market

A bit about the team

Our Solar team is developing tools for Social Media Marketers to boost their performance: from publishing content to performing competitive analysis. We create solutions that enable brands to grow their online presence, engage with their audience, and boost visibility with minimal effort. As the number of tasks continues to grow, we are looking for a new colleague — Product Designer!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.





We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.