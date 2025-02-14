Product Designer (Ocean Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Designer for those who create hypotheses and test them, are not afraid to experiment and learn new things.
Tasks in the role
- Immerse yourself in the context and scenarios of various segments of our audience
- Research JTBD (Jobs To Be Done) and analyze product usage data to propose improvements based on data
- Optimize the Onboarding Flow and how users experience the product for the first time
- Design and prepare A/B tests for major conversions steps in users journey
- Iterate on upsell mechanics
- Work with complex analytical interfaces, make prototypes, and test them
- Justify design decisions to the team
- Hand over final layouts to the development team and monitor their implementation
- Review analytics post-release, measure the success of solutions, interpret the results of the release, and if necessary, refine the solution
- Develop our design system
Who we are looking for
- You understand that users are not designers, do not view the product as you do, and mostly just want to solve their problems quickly and efficiently, rather than admire the screens
- You understand the value of conducting UX research, study analytics, and formulate hypotheses based on data
- You are proficient in Figma, working with components, atomic and modular design systems, and have at least 3 years of experience in product design
- You are a thorough thinker, initiative, and self-autonomous team player
- You are skilled in English at an upper-intermediate or higher level
Not required, but a plus
- Experience interviewing users and identifying product and design goals and objectives
- Experience working within the AAARRR funnel, developing hypotheses, and improving key metrics
- Experience designing and running A/B tests and improving conversions
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
