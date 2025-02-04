Product Lead (Marketing Technology Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Product Lead role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of product management experience with a development team (in a Product Owner or Product Manager role)

Experience in Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner/Product Manager role

High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)

Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers

Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps linked with broader business goals, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders

Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to translate customer needs into actionable product features

Strong problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset

Ability to work on several projects simultaneously, correctly setting priorities and mitigating risks

Not required, but a plus

Understanding of the SEO, digital marketing, or MarTech landscape

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Marketing Technology team is a development team dealing with Growth & Brand Marketing projects. We launch new projects that help marketing implement the most daring ideas to attract and retain users, as well as boost our company brand’s awareness in the market. In addition, we support the Semrush affiliate program and its development.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!