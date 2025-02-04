Product Lead (Marketing Technology Team)
Tasks in the role
- Prioritization and planning management: Including conducting prioritization sessions to assess the impact and urgency of each task, ensuring alignment with overall business goals
- Keeping a product backlog: Maintain a clear and organized backlog, ensuring all tasks are well-defined, prioritized, and ready for the development team to execute efficiently
- Communication and synchronization with stakeholders: Regularly update stakeholders on project statuses, gather feedback, and ensure their needs are incorporated into the product roadmap
- Planning and maintaining quarterly and annual roadmaps for marketing products, including updating tasks and setting priorities
- Tracking and coordinating the launch of new projects and features: Oversee the end-to-end process of launching new projects and features, ensuring deadlines are met and objectives are achieved
- Communication and synchronization with the dev team: Provide clear requirements and updates to the development team, ensuring seamless collaboration and timely delivery of features
- Collaborate with a product designer to plan and implement product solutions
- Participate in retro with the dev team, discuss results, and improve processes
- Assistance in creating and supporting long-term (1 year) and short-term product roadmaps: Help draft and manage long-term and short-term product roadmaps, aligning them with marketing objectives and development capabilities
- Formulation, defense, and testing of product hypotheses: Develop product hypotheses, present and justify them to stakeholders, and test them using data-driven methods to validate effectiveness
- Monitoring and analysis of product, business, and dev metrics
- Working with data to make informed product decisions and using analytics to evaluate the effectiveness of implemented solutions
- Ensuring alignment of product goals, timelines, and expectations across all stakeholders
Who we are looking for
- 2+ years of product management experience with a development team (in a Product Owner or Product Manager role)
- Experience in Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner/Product Manager role
- High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)
- Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers
- Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps linked with broader business goals, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders
- Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to translate customer needs into actionable product features
- Strong problem-solving skills and an analytical mindset
- Ability to work on several projects simultaneously, correctly setting priorities and mitigating risks
Not required, but a plus
- Understanding of the SEO, digital marketing, or MarTech landscape
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Marketing Technology team is a development team dealing with Growth & Brand Marketing projects. We launch new projects that help marketing implement the most daring ideas to attract and retain users, as well as boost our company brand’s awareness in the market. In addition, we support the Semrush affiliate program and its development.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
