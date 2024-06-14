Product Marketing Manager (Innovation Hub)
Tasks in the role
Manage inbound marketing and lifecycle communications for Semrush. Local products
Leading marketing materials production: emails, landing pages, videos, banners, decks – together with design, content and video production teams
Manage, monitor and optimize the product funnel and user journey from activation & conversion to premium and retention
Drive competitive analysis and marketing research
Lead user interviews and translate user feedback into product and marketing improvements
Who we are looking for
Product marketing manager with 3-5 years of experience in B2C marketing roles
Proven track record in new SaaS product launches
Knowledge of SEO, social media, email or content marketing
An excellent storyteller
Data-driven
Exceptional attention to detail
A smart relationship-builder
Excellent English
A bit about the team
What is Innovation Hub? It is a space in our company where we try new hypotheses, work on new ideas, conduct research, and grow potentially successful products.
There are several teams in the Innovation Hub now, each with their own focus, niche, idea for a product (for example, some projects focus on content marketing, some on the SMM, and so on).
