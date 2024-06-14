Product Marketing Manager (Innovation Hub)

Manage, monitor and optimize the product funnel and user journey from activation & conversion to premium and retention

Who we are looking for

Product marketing manager with 3-5 years of experience in B2C marketing roles

Proven track record in new SaaS product launches

Knowledge of SEO, social media, email or content marketing

An excellent storyteller

Data-driven

Exceptional attention to detail

A smart relationship-builder

Excellent English

A bit about the team

What is Innovation Hub? It is a space in our company where we try new hypotheses, work on new ideas, conduct research, and grow potentially successful products.

There are several teams in the Innovation Hub now, each with their own focus, niche, idea for a product (for example, some projects focus on content marketing, some on the SMM, and so on).



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





