Product Marketing Manager (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Marketing Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.
As a Product Marketing Manager, you’ll be pivotal in shaping and driving the success of our enterprise platform. This is an exciting opportunity to build the product marketing strategy for a rapidly growing product that is redefining the SEO and digital marketing landscape for enterprise companies. You will work cross-functionally to craft impactful positioning and messaging, lead go-to-market strategies, and empower teams to maximize the platform’s potential while championing the voice of the customer.
Tasks in the role
Competitive Intelligence:
- Lead competitive analysis to uncover market opportunities and threats, turning insights into actionable strategies to sharpen our competitive edge.
Go-to-Market Strategy :
- Develop and execute end-to-end go-to-market strategies, ensuring seamless collaboration across sales, marketing, customer success, and product teams.
- Enable teams with targeted tools, resources, and insights to excel in the enterprise market.
Positioning and Messaging:
- Own and evolve product positioning and messaging to articulate unique value propositions that resonate with diverse enterprise audiences.
- Collaborate with design and content teams to deliver engaging narratives that amplify the platform’s impact.
Storytelling and Vision:
- Drive storytelling that aligns new features and product innovations with the platform’s broader vision and enterprise value propositions.
- Partner with internal and external stakeholders to champion our vision and mission.
Customer and User Research:
- Conduct research to uncover customer pain points and motivations, embedding insights into product and marketing strategies.
- Advocate for customer needs to guide product development and enhance user satisfaction.
Sales Enablement:
- Create high-impact sales enablement materials, including pitch decks, case studies, and training resources, tailored for enterprise clients.
- Equip sales teams with the knowledge and tools to effectively communicate value and close deals.
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in product marketing, preferably within a B2B SaaS or enterprise-focused organization.
- Proven expertise in go-to-market strategy and product positioning.
- Track record of conducting competitive analysis and translating insights into strategy.
- Exceptional storytelling and narrative-building skills.
- Experience in creating sales enablement materials and integrating customer insights into marketing initiatives.
- Familiarity with pricing strategies, packaging best practices, and enterprise buying behaviors.
- Strong understanding of the SEO, digital marketing, or MarTech landscape.
Not required, but a plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new and innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform solutions.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Hybrid work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, colour, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
