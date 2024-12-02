Product Owner (Moon Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for



3+ years of product management experience with a development team (in a Product Owner or Product Manager role)

Demonstrated experience working closely with engineers, platform teams, or in a technical product management role

Hands-on track record of delivering complex projects on time and within scope

Fullstack knowledge, with familiarity across essential technologies, including databases, APIs, UX, and JavaScript. Engineering experience is not required, but a solid grasp of technical fundamentals is essential

Ability to create clear and concise product briefs (e. G. , PRDs, one-pagers) that define problem/opportunity areas and expected business or user value

Strong organizational skills, structuring the team's involvement throughout project planning, execution, and post-launch phases

Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps linked with broader business goals, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders

Understanding of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role

Analytical mindset: High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)

Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers

Excellent communication, negotiation and presentation skills

English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level





Not required, but a plus



Experience working on products for internal end-users. Experience in developing internal interfaces for technical internal stakeholders (internal developer portals)

Experience with infrastructure or technical products

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Moon team creates an Internal Development Portal (IDP) that centralizes product and infrastructure information and configuration. The IDP provides a framework for infrastructure services to easily integrate and for developers to quickly interact with services.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!