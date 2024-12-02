Product Owner (Moon Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.
Tasks in the role
- Define the product's vision, strategy, and roadmap by ensuring that the product supports the company's overall strategy and goals. Translating product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes
- Creating a product roadmap for the long term (1-2 years). Defining the scope and prioritizing your team’s backlog based on business and customer impact
- Identifying and breaking down requirements from technical and business stakeholders, making informed and justified decisions to manage expectations effectively
- Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps and generate new ideas to improve the internal customer experience
- Formulating product hypotheses and logically working toward their validation or refutation
- Leading product launches and managing related internal communications as needed
- Definition, monitoring, and analysis of product metrics and KPIs
- Communication of product plans to the company's employees. Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding of your product area
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years of product management experience with a development team (in a Product Owner or Product Manager role)
- Demonstrated experience working closely with engineers, platform teams, or in a technical product management role
- Hands-on track record of delivering complex projects on time and within scope
- Fullstack knowledge, with familiarity across essential technologies, including databases, APIs, UX, and JavaScript. Engineering experience is not required, but a solid grasp of technical fundamentals is essential
- Ability to create clear and concise product briefs (e. G. , PRDs, one-pagers) that define problem/opportunity areas and expected business or user value
- Strong organizational skills, structuring the team's involvement throughout project planning, execution, and post-launch phases
- Skilled in creating and maintaining product roadmaps linked with broader business goals, ensuring clear communication of priorities and timelines to internal teams and external stakeholders
- Understanding of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role
- Analytical mindset: High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)
- Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers
- Excellent communication, negotiation and presentation skills
- English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working on products for internal end-users. Experience in developing internal interfaces for technical internal stakeholders (internal developer portals)
- Experience with infrastructure or technical products
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Moon team creates an Internal Development Portal (IDP) that centralizes product and infrastructure information and configuration. The IDP provides a framework for infrastructure services to easily integrate and for developers to quickly interact with services.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
