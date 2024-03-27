Product Owner (Sky Team)

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project progress, milestones achieved, and any encountered challenges.

Prioritize the product backlog efficiently, coordinating with cross-functional teams to ensure prompt and high-quality delivery of product features.

Establish and maintain a comprehensive product roadmap, outlining essential features, enhancements, and milestones based on market insights and customer feedback.

Develop and articulate a precise product vision and strategy that aligns with both business objectives and market demands.

Collaborate closely with UX/UI designers to enhance the onboarding experience, driving user activation and reducing churn rates.

Design and implement A/B tests and experiments to refine user engagement and retention strategies, optimizing product performance.

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to gauge the success and efficacy of the product, leveraging data-driven insights to drive informed product decisions.

Conduct comprehensive market research to gain insight into customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape within the SaaS marketing software industry.

Utilize advanced data analytics tools to delve into user behavior, conversion funnels, and key metrics, identifying potential growth avenues and guiding product decisions.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of proven experience as a Product Manager for a technology product (preferably B2B SaaS).

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Results-oriented mindset with a focus on driving measurable outcomes.

Ability to navigate a high degree of ambiguity and drive complex projects forward, executing in a highly autonomous way.

A deep understanding of user-centered design principles and user experience best practices.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with distributed cross-functional teams.

Data savvy - Well-versed with all tools and concepts (user research, market research, data analysis with SQL and analytic platforms, A/B testing, etc.).

Strong ability in planning, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a track record of working as a Growth Product Manager.

You have an understanding of SEO and how it works.

Advanced SQL skills to tease out your own insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The team is responsible for activating new users in the Semrush product and the main monitoring dashboards.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance (Employee + family).

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Greek courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.