Performance Specialist (Display, Video and Paid Social)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Performance Specialist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of hands-on experience in display marketing, including campaign management, optimization, and strategy

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results

Skills and Expertise

Strong proficiency with GDN and Campaign Manager 360; experience with additional display channels is a plus

Deep understanding of campaign optimization to maximize conversion rates while achieving CPA and ROI goals

Strong quantitative skills with the ability to quickly analyze data and take actionable insights

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English with experience presenting to stakeholders

Not required, but a plus

Experience in SaaS business is appreciated

Attention to detail, strong time management, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!