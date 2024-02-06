Python Developer (Infrastructure Security Team)
This is our Python Developer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Help to minimize the time required for duty through automation.
Automate process of Patch Management; network perimeter scanning.
Drive Policy as Code approach to validate our infrastructure from a security point of view.
Automate reactions on alerts where possible.
Develop metrics collection and analytics (via API).
Who we are looking for
Automation/programming skills (Python, Go, Bash).
Сonfident knowledge of Linux and networks.
Understanding of the basics of cyber security.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have knowledge of GCP.
Ability to work with docker/k8s.
Understanding of technical security controls (WAF/FW/IDS/SIEM, etc.).
The ability to build communication with colleagues from development teams.
Pentesting skills.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The group currently consists of six experienced engineers, and we are engaged in the provisioning and development of infrastructure security in the company. Our team has big plans and ambitions. We try to make all decisions jointly. We are missing a colleague who likes to solve complex tasks, see the big picture, and link different systems together to achieve the best result, who is ready to explore and create new things, and who is not afraid to look at the backlog sometimes.
We have several projects underway:
Work with the team to develop security practices in GCP and k8s (focus on Policy as Code).
Develop and help development teams implement secure controls and practices (like Checkov/GCP secret manager/admission control and others).
Automate and link various security tools into chains.
Participate/automate metrics collection and analytics.
We also have many plans that have yet to be discussed and implemented. There is an opportunity to offer your vision of how we can improve infrastructure security and what opportunities there are for automation.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably.
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
