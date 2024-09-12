QA Engineer (Frozen Team)

Actively interact with developers and testers on the team to form a technical strategy and improve the quality of development and testing processes

Engage in the analysis and formalization of development requirements together with the team, product owner, and UI/UX specialists

Track the quality of the released product at all stages of the software life cycle

Maintain existing autotests and write new ones, including those based on the implemented functionality (UI and API)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our QA Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

At least two years of experience in Java & JavaScript Automation

Understanding of OOP principles and knowledge of Design Patterns

Good knowledge of Java (and maybe Kotlin or Groovy), JavaScript + Playwright

Knowledge of one of TestNG/JUnit frameworks

UI, a11y and API testing experience

Experience in deploying or improving a test framework, good understanding of test framework architecture

Experience with continuous integration systems

Experience with bug trackers

Good knowledge of testing theory and understanding of the software lifecycle

Experience with databases

Basic knowledge of HTML/CSS/JavaScript due to domain specifics

Basic understanding of containerization and Docker, in particular

English language B1+

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

Not required, but a plus

You have experience in automation on JavaScript/TypeScript and Jest

Experience in a11y testing and a11y test automation (e. G. Axe)

Experience with Playwright

Experience with Allure TestOps

Experience with Selenide

Experience with Kubernetes, Grafana, Splunk

Experience with SQL & NoSQL databases

Basic knowledge of Kotlin and or Groovy

Ability to work with command line *nix systems (level - writing simple commands)

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Frozen team is engaged in transitioning products to a better maintainable state using a refined adoption process. With our process, we aim to own products with smaller efforts. Using this process we are adopting more products each year and enhancing their shape. However this process requires us to be certain that the changes we make to the products will not hit us back. And to do that we need better test coverage, and that’s why we are looking for an additional QA automation engineer.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.