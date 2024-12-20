QA Automation Engineer (Ninja Team)-12-Month Maternity Cover

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our QA Automation Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

At least three years of experience as a test automation engineer

Experience in development or testing with one of the following languages: Java/Scala/Kotlin/Golang

Experience with popular libraries and frameworks (e.g., RestAssured, Retrofit, Playwright, Selenium, JUnit5, TestNG)

Experience with Gradle or Maven

Strong skills in backend testing (experience in white-box testing)

Experience in writing SQL queries (select, join, aggregate functions)

Experience of UI e2e-testing

English language B2+

Not required, but a plus

Experience in automation on Kotlin/Golang and their libraries

Experience with Selenide or Playwright

Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., GitLab CI or similar)

Experience working with Docker

Experience in load testing (K6, JMeter, or similar)

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Ninja Team focuses on the Keyword Research tool group. This is one of the most important working areas for the modern internet marketer. We have the largest database of words and languages on the market, which we process and output to the user so that their workflow can be as fast and effective as possible. With you on the team: Product Owner, Technical Owner, DevOps Engineer, two Backends, Frontend, Full Stack Developer, and two QA engineers.

Technologies we use

Stack on Project:

Frontend: JavaScript, React, ReScript (formerly ReasonML)

Backend: Golang, ClickHouse, Redis, PostgreSQL

Our Test Stack:

UI Tests: Kotlin, Selenide/Playwright with screenshots, Test Runner—TestNG/JUnit5

API Tests: Kotlin, Retrofit, TestNG

Go Tests: Testing + custom validation implementations

Reporting: Allure Report with plugins

Build and Dependency Management Tools: Gradle (Kotlin DSL)



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!