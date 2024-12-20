QA Automation Engineer (Ninja Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our QA Automation Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.
Tasks in the role
- Maintain existing autotests and write new ones, including those based on the implemented functionality (UI and API)
- Take part in improving the test framework and test pipeline
- Engage in manual testing of UI and API (including research testing)
- Track the quality of the released product at all stages of the software lifecycle
- Engage in the analysis and formalization of development requirements together with the team, product owner, and UI/UX specialists
- Actively interact with developers and testers on the team to form a technical strategy and improve the quality of development and testing processes
Who we are looking for
- At least three years of experience as a test automation engineer
- Experience in development or testing with one of the following languages: Java/Scala/Kotlin/Golang
- Experience with popular libraries and frameworks (e.g., RestAssured, Retrofit, Playwright, Selenium, JUnit5, TestNG)
- Experience with Gradle or Maven
- Strong skills in backend testing (experience in white-box testing)
- Experience in writing SQL queries (select, join, aggregate functions)
- Experience of UI e2e-testing
- English language B2+
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in automation on Kotlin/Golang and their libraries
- Experience with Selenide or Playwright
- Experience with Continuous Integration systems (e.g., GitLab CI or similar)
- Experience working with Docker
- Experience in load testing (K6, JMeter, or similar)
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The Ninja Team focuses on the Keyword Research tool group. This is one of the most important working areas for the modern internet marketer. We have the largest database of words and languages on the market, which we process and output to the user so that their workflow can be as fast and effective as possible. With you on the team: Product Owner, Technical Owner, DevOps Engineer, two Backends, Frontend, Full Stack Developer, and two QA engineers.
Technologies we use
Stack on Project:
- Frontend: JavaScript, React, ReScript (formerly ReasonML)
- Backend: Golang, ClickHouse, Redis, PostgreSQL
Our Test Stack:
- UI Tests: Kotlin, Selenide/Playwright with screenshots, Test Runner—TestNG/JUnit5
- API Tests: Kotlin, Retrofit, TestNG
- Go Tests: Testing + custom validation implementations
- Reporting: Allure Report with plugins
- Build and Dependency Management Tools: Gradle (Kotlin DSL)
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.