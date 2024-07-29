Data Quality Engineer (Pistachio Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Quality Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

1+ years of experience as a DQ engineer.

Experience working or supporting Data Quality of products.

Good knowledge of SQL and experience with databases (we use Clickhouse).

Experience with python.

Bug localization experience.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You pay attention to detail.

Math analysis knowledge.

Experience with orchestration (we use Airflow).

Good knowledge of testing theory.

A multi-tasker.

Ability to prioritize.

Learning and desire to grow.

Willingness to make decisions independently.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Pistachio Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. The result of Pistachio Team work is the data used to create reports and display widgets. We work with a really large amount of data and use machine learning in our solutions. We treat data as a product, and that’s why we constantly try to improve it and make it better for the users of .Trends products while making better assumptions based on it. We are a large team consisting of Data Scientists, Data Engineers, and 1 QA Engineer. Now, we’re looking for one more QA Engineer who loves and knows how to make sure the Data is almost perfect.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.