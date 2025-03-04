Sales Manager US

Are you ready to be part of something big?

We’re hiring for Sales Manager based in the US.

In this role, you’ll Manage a Sales team, coach, motivate and support. Engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organisations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

117,000+ paying customers worldwide

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.





Tasks in the role