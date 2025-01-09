Sales Recruiter (Expansion HR Team) - 4 months vendor contract

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Sales Recruiter (4 months vendor contract) for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

At least 5+ years of experience as a Sales Recruiter within the SaaS industry (preferably MarTech hiring experience)

Strong experience of closing Account Executive for Mid-Market and Enterprise segments

Global experience is a must

Solid understanding of sales roles and the ability to assess candidates' sales skills effectively

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels

Familiarity with applicant tracking systems and other recruitment tools

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities

Strong attention to detail and confidentiality

Advanced knowledge of English

Deep knowledge of CV sources: Linkedin, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc

Experience working in a fast-growing business with a start-up culture

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The team consists of experienced HRBPs, Sales Recruiters, and Recruitment Coordinators who support Sales teams worldwide and drive business growth.

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!