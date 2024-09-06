Salesforce Analyst (Sales IT Team)

Coordinate efforts across teams to improve lead to cash reporting and analytics; leverage analytics to identify opportunities to improve processes and systems

Support efforts to review, improve, and streamline commercial business systems and processes to improve scalability, repeatability, and overall performance

Assist with the development of business capabilities to enact strategy; translate business problems into thoughtful business requirements and assist in the execution/development

Work closely with the Sr. Manager of Sales IT and cross-departmental stakeholders in the implementation, integration, and continuous improvement of Semrush’s Sales IT portfolio

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Salesforce Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Knowledge of quote-to-cash operations, demonstrating growing responsibilities

Experience with Salesforce Sales Cloud and administering sales applications, such as SalesLoft, Hubspot, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator

Knowledge of declarative programming (flows, approval processes, object management, LEX UI) on the SFDC platform is strongly desired

Understanding of the SaaS business model and cloud-based services

Proven creative problem-solving and analysis skills—ability to work with cross-functional teams to define and structure problems, collect and analyze data, and synthesize defendable recommendations into an action plan

Open to candidates with Salesforce administration experience who are interested in further developing into a systems analyst role

Not required, but a plus

You are excited about getting work done and making a difference in the fast-paced environment of a hyper-growth technology company

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Sales IT team is in charge of the support, maintenance, and development of Semrush's internal instance of Salesforce CRM.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



