Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Accountant role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Accountant to support the oversight of the payroll and monthly financial process in our Spain entity. This position plays a vital role in the company’s financial management, which includes ownership of the monthly close process, payroll, and compliance support. The ideal candidate is a highly self-motivated self-starter, a natural problem-solver, demonstrates a willingness to adapt to a changing environment, and has a desire to drive improvement in processes to increase efficiency.
Tasks in the role
- Management of monthly payroll in partnership with third-party provider, providing monthly inputs in partnership with HR and ensuring the completeness and accuracy of payroll output files.
- Responsible for the review of salary calculations, benefits reporting, bonuses, business trip allowances, overtime, sick leave, equity compensation, and deductions (Social Security and IRPF)
- Maintain and reconcile payroll-related accounts to payroll reporting on a quarterly basis
- Responsible for supporting the oversight of the month-end close process for the Spain entity, ensuring all key deadlines are met
- Support review and approval of vendor invoices and employee expense reports
- Ensure monthly account reconciliations are completed as part of the month-end close process, in line with established standards and criteria, identifying and correcting any discrepancies to ensure an accurate reflection of the financial position of the company
- Analyzing general ledger accounts to ensure the accuracy of financial transactions
- Prepare monthly journal entries and adjust them
- Investigate and resolve account discrepancies as identified
- Perform analysis of monthly financial activity, providing meaningful insights on account movements
- Collaborate with operations, human resources, and finance teams, supporting business initiatives
- Support project initiatives and other tasks as assigned
- Support statutory compliance and audit requirements, ensuring local filings are completed within deadlines
- Complete all responsibilities in line with US standard SOX compliance
- Assist in preparation for local and US internal and external audits, providing all necessary General Ledger data, account analysis, and financial reporting
- Other tasks as assigned
Who we are looking for
- Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
- Minimum of 4 years of related accounting and payroll experience
- Previous experience in multi-currency and multi-country reporting preparation
- Previous experience in large multinational organizations and high-growth companies will be a valuable asset
- Strong English language communication skills, both written and verbal, to communicate daily with colleagues within the group
- Microsoft Office skills, with excellent Excel working knowledge
- Possess troubleshooting, problem-solving, and creative/innovative thought-processing skills
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in Oracle ERP systems
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!