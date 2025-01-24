Senior Accountant (EU Accounting Team)

We are looking for an experienced Senior Accountant to support the oversight of the payroll and monthly financial process in our Spain entity. This position plays a vital role in the company’s financial management, which includes ownership of the monthly close process, payroll, and compliance support. The ideal candidate is a highly self-motivated self-starter, a natural problem-solver, demonstrates a willingness to adapt to a changing environment, and has a desire to drive improvement in processes to increase efficiency.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Accountant role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

Minimum of 4 years of related accounting and payroll experience

Previous experience in multi-currency and multi-country reporting preparation

Previous experience in large multinational organizations and high-growth companies will be a valuable asset

Strong English language communication skills, both written and verbal, to communicate daily with colleagues within the group

Microsoft Office skills, with excellent Excel working knowledge

Possess troubleshooting, problem-solving, and creative/innovative thought-processing skills

Not required, but a plus

Experience in Oracle ERP systems

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!