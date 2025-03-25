Global Benefits Director (Compensation and Benefits Team)

As the Global Benefits Director , you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive benefits programs for our employees worldwide. This position requires strategic thinking, strong leadership skills, collaboration and partnership, and a deep understanding of global benefits trends and regulations. You will collaborate closely with HR business partners, HR COEs, operational leadership, finance, legal, and other stakeholders to ensure that our benefits offerings align with the company's goals and support the well-being of our diverse workforce.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Global Benefits Director for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field; advanced degree preferred

10+ years of experience in benefits program management and administration, with at least 5 years in a global or multinational organization

In-depth knowledge of global benefits regulations, compliance requirements, and market trends

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven recommendations

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to diverse audiences, including senior management

Demonstrated leadership abilities, including experience managing teams and driving results in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus

Relevant professional certifications (e.g., CEBS, CBP, PHR, SPHR) are a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The team is responsible for the management and development of compensation, benefits, and recognition systems.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!