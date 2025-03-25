Global Benefits Director (Compensation and Benefits Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Global Benefits Director for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
As the Global Benefits Director, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive benefits programs for our employees worldwide. This position requires strategic thinking, strong leadership skills, collaboration and partnership, and a deep understanding of global benefits trends and regulations. You will collaborate closely with HR business partners, HR COEs, operational leadership, finance, legal, and other stakeholders to ensure that our benefits offerings align with the company's goals and support the well-being of our diverse workforce.
Benefits Strategy and Planning:
- Develop and execute global, regional, and local benefits strategies that support the company's business and financial objectives and enhance employee satisfaction and retention
- Stay informed about industry best practices, emerging trends, and regulatory changes related to benefits programs
- Conduct regular benchmarking analyses to evaluate the competitiveness of our benefits offerings and recommend adjustments as needed
- Monitor, present, and make recommendations regarding the use of the HR benefits budget. Work with finance and other stakeholders to ensure accuracy and understanding across multiple areas
Benefits Program Management:
- Oversee all aspects of the company's benefits programs, including health and wellness, insurance, flexible spending accounts, and other voluntary benefits
- Ensure seamless integration of benefits with the company’s HRIS, payroll, and other reporting systems
- Collaborate with internal and external partners to design, implement, and administer benefit plans that meet the needs of employees across different regions and cultures
- Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing benefits programs in each country where the company operates
Vendor Management:
- Manage relationships with benefits vendors, including insurers, brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators
- Negotiate contracts, evaluate vendor performance, and ensure that service levels and cost targets are met
Communication and Employee Education:
- Develop and execute communication strategies to educate employees about available benefits options, enrollment processes, and other relevant information
- Coordinate with HR and internal communications teams to create engaging, informative materials, such as benefit guides, presentations, and online resources
Data Analysis and Reporting:
- Utilize data analytics tools and techniques to track key metrics related to benefits utilization, costs, and employee satisfaction
- Generate regular reports and dashboards to provide insights to senior leadership and support decision-making
Leadership and Team Management:
- Lead and develop other benefits professionals, providing coaching, guidance, and performance feedback
- Foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages innovation, continuous improvement, and learning
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field; advanced degree preferred
- 10+ years of experience in benefits program management and administration, with at least 5 years in a global or multinational organization
- In-depth knowledge of global benefits regulations, compliance requirements, and market trends
- Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven recommendations
- Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to diverse audiences, including senior management
- Demonstrated leadership abilities, including experience managing teams and driving results in a fast-paced environment
Not required, but a plus
- Relevant professional certifications (e.g., CEBS, CBP, PHR, SPHR) are a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The team is responsible for the management and development of compensation, benefits, and recognition systems.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.