Senior BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using data analytics tools based on data from BigQuery or REST APIs. You need to ensure alignment with the stakeholders regarding business requirements, scalability, and performance of the dedicated dashboards. Your role will involve collaborating with Product Managers, Enterprise clients, and Client Success Managers to define dedicated customer requirements for analytics reports and dashboards, cross-functional work with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to develop and deliver high-quality analytics customer-facing dashboards.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior BI Engineer (Senior Solutions Engineer) role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

5+ years in business intelligence tools and development of analytical dashboards

Expert knowledge of SQL and SQL optimization

Engineering and Business Information Systems/Technology or CS and Economics degree

Experience with UX/UI design principles

Proficiency in working with APIs, webhooks, and third-party integrations

Understanding of visualizing Digital Marketing and SEO data

Not required, but a plus

Big plus would be experience working in a GoLang environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better during the interview process, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new and innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform solutions.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.