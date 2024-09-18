Senior Corporate Counsel (Legal Team)
Tasks in the role
Providing legal advice and support to senior management on corporate legal matters
Drafting, reviewing, and negotiating a wide range of corporate contracts and agreements, including but not limited to commercial contracts, licensing agreements, and vendor agreements
Advising on corporate governance matters, including compliance with applicable laws and regulations, corporate policies, and best practices
Managing and overseeing corporate transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships
Conducting legal research and providing analysis on various corporate legal issues
Collaborating with internal stakeholders across different departments, such as finance, human resources, and compliance, to address legal matters affecting the business
Keeping abreast of changes in laws and regulations relevant to the company's operations and advising management on potential impacts
Providing training and guidance to junior legal staff and other employees on legal matters affecting the company
Who we are looking for
5-7 years of experience as an attorney with a mix of law firm and in-house experience focusing on general commercial contract negotiation and drafting, employment matters, and marketing/e-privacy laws in US and EU jurisdictions
Minimum of two years of experience working as an in-house attorney at a technology company
Experience in and a strong passion for technology, employment law, data governance, and data privacy. Prior SEC/public company experience is a plus.
Exercises meticulous attention to detail and an organized approach to quickly identify a problem to be solved and then solve it
Ability to be creative and flexible but with a focus on business-oriented outcomes
Not required, but a plus
SAAS experience is a plus
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Legal Division supports Semrush activities:
Advises the Board of Directors and corporate officers in all legal proceedings, including public company management
Provides transaction support when contracting with customers, vendors, partners, affiliates, leases, etc., by reviewing and negotiating relevant agreements
Provides guidance on marketing activities with regard to trademark & copyright issues, global data privacy laws for direct marketing, etc.
Reviews and advises on legal and regulatory risks of new products, services, and expansion plans
Advises on employment & labor law issues and intellectual property & trademarks for all Semrush locations and personnel
Ensures compliance with all applicable laws in countries in which we operate/provide services, including global data protection laws and trade compliance
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
