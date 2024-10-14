Senior Customer Success Manager, Enterprise Solution SEO (Global CSM Enterprise Team)

Acting as a conduit between the customer and our product team to help with the continued development of our products, leveraging customer feedback and use cases

Actively participating in team projects and Semrush experiments that might result in new processes

Maintaining a deep understanding of Semrush’s suite of products and also the wider SEO world

Collaborating closely with the Sales and Product departments, both during the acquisition of new customers and throughout their time with Semrush

Monitoring and reporting on the health and risk of assigned accounts using sophisticated processes/tools

Acting as an extension of your customer’s business; offering your own insights and recommendations based on extensive research into the customer’s business, your knowledge of SEO, and their engagement within our platform

Developing engaging and helpful content (such as help articles, blogs, and videos) for our EntSol customers to help them “self-service” common tasks, processes, and workflows

Training your customers on relevant Semrush workflows so that they can achieve those goals

Preparing and delivering Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) with customers based on the goals identified during the discovery

Discovering the business & SEO goals of your customers to build out a business plan, including goals, timelines, benchmarks, and measures of success

Acting as a “Player/Coach”; using your diverse SEO / Digital Marketing and Commercial experience to help the whole Enterprise Solutions (EntSol) team develop the most effective processes and workflows for Onboarding, Customer Adoption, Account Activation, and QBRs across USA

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Customer Success Manager for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in the SEO and/or Digital Marketing field with 3+ years of agency experience

Extensive Technical SEO and/or Digital Marketing knowledge and ability to deliver in-depth technical recommendations to customers

Must be physically located in the US region and willing to work business hours of the same

Hands-on experience in building SEO strategies, including keyword research, competitor analysis, and technical auditing

Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms

Knowledge of Google Search Console, Google Ads, and Google Analytics

Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows for the customer to help them achieve these goals

Experience in preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs

Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices and customer-oriented personality

Ability to learn software programs

Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Not required, but a plus

You’re a “Player/Coach,” both directly managing your own customers and also offering your support and expertise to the rest of the EntSol CSM team

You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals

You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience

You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers

You are ready to be autonomous and proactive

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are looking for someone to join our Customer Success team, helping us to shape our offering to provide the best possible experience for customers of Semrush Enterprise. This individual will be able to work directly with customers, support the internal team to deliver results for their own customers, and contribute to processes and workflows for the Customer Success team to follow.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.