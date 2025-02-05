Senior Frontend Developer (Obsidian Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Experience in developing commercial web applications

Proficiency in ESNext, Typescript 5, React

Experience working with libraries and monorepos

Experience with RPC/REST cross-service communications

Ability (and a habit) to cover your work with unit tests in Jest

English B2 and higher

Not required, but a plus

Work in infrastructure teams

Understand principles of products versioning

Know what gRPC is and how it works

Have experience in writing a backend, working with databases

Have experience with styled-components, Storybook, Playwright

Understand a11y principles

Have experience with CI/CD, K8s

Understand the Agile principles and have worked with the Scrum process

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Obsidian Team is part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit, which develops products for domain traffic and market analytics. Our team plays a key role within the Unit and works across several areas.

We are building a new ecosystem within our Unit, focusing on providing user-friendly tools for other teams. Another priority is developing a new analytical product for our users, which is set to become one of the Unit's core initiatives.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!