Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Frontend Developer (Midnight Team) for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Solid experience of development frontend on React with a state manager like Redux

Deep understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and frontend architecture

Proficiency in package bundlers, preferably Vite

Experience with GRPC-WEB cross-service communications

Strong knowledge of writing and maintaining unit, visual, and integration tests

Strong Git proficiency and experience in collaborative development workflows

B2 level English or higher, with strong communication and teamwork skills

Not required, but a plus

Solid understanding of Agile principles and hands-on experience working within the Scrum framework

Experience with styled-components, Sass, Storybook for design system management

Experience with Chromatic for UI testing and visual regression detection

Strong understanding of accessibility (a11y) principles and best practices

Basic knowledge of backend development for better collaboration

Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and Kubernetes (K8s) for frontend deployments

Experience with frameworks like Next. JS/Astro and SSR&SSG techniques

Ability to lead technical discussions and mentor junior developers

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our team is called Midnight and we’re a part of the Competitive Intelligence toolkit that helps our customers to track competitors' activity and enhance their marketing strategies. We’re a young team within Semrush with some fresh projects under development.

We are currently working on a Notification Center, designed to deliver valuable insights to our customers through multiple channels, ensuring they receive the most relevant updates in real time. Additionally, we are developing a new Marketing Portal, which provides users with deeper insights into our product, helping them better understand its features, benefits, and use cases.

Our team is mainly composed of 3 Full-stack developers, 2 Backend Developers, QA Engineer, Product Designer & Product Owner & Technical Owner. The profile that would take the team to the next level, though, is a dedicated frontend developer with high expertise. The team primarily works remotely, with some teammates meeting in the office once a week for collaboration.

We are a team-oriented group that values collaboration, open communication, and mutual support. We believe that great products are built by strong teams, so we actively foster a positive, inclusive, and high-energy environment. We love organizing team-building activities, sharing knowledge, and celebrating achievements together. If you're looking for a place where you can grow, contribute, and enjoy working with like-minded professionals, you’ll feel right at home with us!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!